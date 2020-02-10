Bone Sonometer Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2026

Bone sonometer is a device that transmits ultrasound energy into the human body to determine bone health. It is also called bone densitometry or dual energy X-ray absorptiometry. Bone sonometer requires small amount of radiation to produce a picture of the inside of the body i.e., hips, wrist, and lower spine, to determine bone loss. It is a painless and quick procedure. Additionally, bone sonometer is most commonly used in the treatment of osteoporosis. Moreover, it is used to detect vertebral fractures. Bone densitometry is not used in patients with previous spinal surgery or spinal deformities, which limits its market.

Increase in the number of fractures and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis are the factors anticipated to drive the global bone sonometer market. Additionally, increase in nutrition deficiency in children leading to juvenile osteoporosis is projected to propel the market. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence loss of bones disorders such as fractures, and rheumatoid arthritis are expected to augment the global bone sonometer market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 20 million people were diagnosed with osteoporosis in Europe in 2015. However, large number of suppliers, limited applications, and availability of alternative diagnostic tools are likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

The global bone sonometer market can be segmented based on type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the bone sonometer market can be bifurcated into central devices and peripheral devices. The central devices segment is projected to witness strong growth due to increase in the number of spine and hip deformities. Based on technology, the global bone sonometer market can be classified into ultrasound bone sonometer and dual energy X-ray bone sonometer (DEXA). The DEXA segment is anticipated to be driven by ease of handling and high precision. Additionally, it can be safely used in children as well as adults. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global bone sonometer market during the forecast period due to a range of equipment available for bone density scanning and health care facilities for osteoporosis treatment and diagnosis.

