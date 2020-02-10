Booming Construction Industry in APAC to Support “Ferroalloys Market” Growth | 2025

Ferroalloys are generally known as the alloys of iron metal in which one or more chemical additives are added into molten iron for steelmaking. Ferroalloys serves important function in the overall process of steelmaking by enhancing the general properties of iron metal. Steel making is one of the primary consumer of ferro alloys and consumes a significant part of the total ferroalloys produced around the globe. Ferroalloys can be divided into two major categories: bulk ferroalloys and noble ferroalloys. Bulk ferroalloys constitutes of ferrosilicon, ferromanganese, ferrochromium, ferro-silico-manganese, and ferro-silico-chromium.

Most of the noble ferroalloys are made from rare earth minerals and are expensive to produce as compared to bulk ferroalloys. Most of the noble alloys are made from adding chromium, tungsten, nickel, boron, vanadium, niobium, titanium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, phosphorus, and zirconium. These rare earth metals helps in contributing special properties and character to the various alloy steels and cast irons.

Majority of the ferroalloys are consumed in stainless steel and steel production. Most of the bulk ferro alloys and noble alloys are used in enhancing the properties of steel according to different end users. Some of the major applications of ferro alloys are: steel production, production of superalloys, wire production, and production of welding electrodes. Around 80% of the ferroalloys production is consumed for the steel production and rest of the produced ferroalloys are consumed into other major applications. A significant share of the bulk ferroalloys are used in the production of the steel because of the low prices of the bulk ferroalloys and high production around the major producing regions.

The report estimates and forecasts ferroalloys market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on Volume (Kilo Tons) & revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the ferroalloys market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the ferroalloys market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of ferroalloys manufacturers and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the ferroalloys market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, British Geological Survey (BGS), U.S. Geological Survey, International Historical Statistics, Indian Bureau of Mines, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.