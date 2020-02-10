Cardiac Tamponade Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2025

Cardiac tamponade is accumulation of fluid in the sac near the heart (pericardium), resulting in decreased blood volume to be pumped due to difficulty in compression of the heart. The symptoms of this disease include weakness, shortness of breath, fatigue, light-headedness, cough, pale, blue or grey-tinted skin, swelling of the abdomen and veins in the legs or arms, or other areas; rapid heartbeat, fainting, anxiety, or restlessness. Chest trauma, kidney failure, cancer, pericarditis, hypothyroidism, connective tissue diseases, aortic rupture, tuberculosis, and post-operative consequences of cardiac surgery are the causes of cardiac tamponade. Risk factors that increase the chances of this disorder include heart attack, heart surgery, and injury to the heart, radiation therapy to the chest, end-stage lung cancer, hypothyroidism, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Diagnosis for cardiac tamponade is done using X-ray, computed tomography (CT), coronary angiography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The diagnosis may be more supported by ultrasound of the heart.

The global cardiac tamponade market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in number of cardiac cases, surge in awareness about cardiac diseases, rise in screening and penetration of health care, increase in income and health care expenditure. However, complications and risk of the surgery, high price of cardiac tamponade surgery, and intrusive nature of treatment are likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

The global cardiac tamponade market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of diagnosis, the market can be categorized into X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, electrocardiogram, coronary angiography, and others. Based on treatment, the global cardiac tamponade market can be bifurcated into drugs and surgery. The drugs segment can be divided into antibiotics, blood volume expanders, and others. The surgery segment can be divided into pericardiocentesis, thoracotomy, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global cardiac tamponade market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global cardiac tamponade market because of wide use of medicines and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, new product launches and fastest uptake of new drugs in the U.S. fuel the growth of the cardiac tamponade market in the region. Presence of key research companies and large number of specialized cardiac centers in the U.S. are the other factors fueling market growth. High expenditure on health care by the U.S., accounting for 16% of GDP, also propels the cardiac tamponade market in North America. Asia Pacific is considered to be the most attractive market during the forecast period due to rise in health awareness and demand for advanced medical technology.

Key players operating in the global cardiac tamponade market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hitachi, Abbott, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.

