Cellulose Fibers Market Structure Analysis, Prospects and Key Opportunities

Shift towards replacing petrochemical fibers with cellulose fibers from major end-use industries has been one of the major factors propelling the demand for cellulose fibers from the textile industry. The study includes a comprehensive view of the industry by segmenting and analyzing key applications of cellulose fibers, namely, spun yarn, fabrics, and clothing among others.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cellulose fibers market on a global and regional level. The study provides the historical data of 2011 along with forecast for 2012 to 2018 based on volumes (Metric Tons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cellulose fibers market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes an analysis of opportunities available in the cellulose fibers market on the global and regional level. The drivers, restraints and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified with the help of quantitative and qualitative data which is verified by primary and secondary resources.

We have included a detailed value chain analysis in order to provide a comprehensive view of the cellulose fibers market to the users of the report. Value chain analysis will provide details such as integration in the market, distribution channels, applications and end-users for the market. An analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the cellulose fibers market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. In addition, the report also includes price trend analysis of the cellulose fibers market.

The study provides a decisive view of the cellulose fibers market by segmenting it in terms of applications. All application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends, and the CAGR for the market has been estimated between 2012 and 2018. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also includes demand for individual applications across all the regions.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including market share and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Aoyang, Fulida, Grasim Industries, Helon, Indo Bharat, Lenzing, Sateri, Tangshan and Thai Rayon among others. Company profiles include various attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments related to the market.

Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report. Prices of cellulose fibers vary in each region; hence, a similar volume to revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. The same price for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down this market by application segment in each region. We use models and estimates in order to produce comprehensive data sets when there is no hard data available. We have used the bottom up approach to arrive at the global market considering individual application segments and integrating them to arrive at the global market. The applications have been further bifurcated using top down approach to derive the regional product market consumption.

For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.