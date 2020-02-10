DAILY FANTASY SPORTS & IN-GAME GAMBLING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
When daily fantasy first appeared, it was very much dismissed by the established fantasy businesses — both league hosts and content providers. The companies that dominated the season-long fantasy space for over a decade failed to leverage their position. As a result, they watched as two startups have surpassed unicorn status, encroaching on what should have been their market. Yahoo finally jumped into the fray with their launch, as did CBS via SportsLine.com.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports)
Loot Boxes
Others
Segmentation by application:
Teens
Adults
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3415428-2018-2023-global-daily-fantasy-sports-in-game
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
DraftKings
Dribble
FanDuel
FantasyDraft
Sportito
Yahoo!
Activision Blizzard
EA
Sony
Tencent
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.
To understand the structure of Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size 2018-2023
2.1.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Segment by Type
2.2.1 DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports)
2.2.2 Loot Boxes
2.2.3 Skin Gambling
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
2.3.2 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)
2.4 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Segment by Application
2.4.1 Teens
2.4.2 Adults
2.5 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)
2.5.2 Global Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)
3 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Key Players
3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling
3.2 Key Players Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
3.3 Key Players Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Funding/Investment Analysis
3.4 Funding/Investment
3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions
3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry
3.5 Key Players Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Market Ranking
3.8 New Product/Technology Launches
3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions
4 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling by Regions
4.1 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size Growth
…………..
10 Key Players Analysis
10.1 DraftKings
10.1.1 Company Details
10.1.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.1.3 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.1.4 Main Business Overview
10.1.5 DraftKings News
10.2 Dribble
10.2.1 Company Details
10.2.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.2.3 Dribble Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.2.4 Main Business Overview
10.2.5 Dribble News
10.3 FanDuel
10.3.1 Company Details
10.3.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.3.3 FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.3.4 Main Business Overview
10.3.5 FanDuel News
10.4 FantasyDraft
10.4.1 Company Details
10.4.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.4.3 FantasyDraft Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.4.4 Main Business Overview
10.4.5 FantasyDraft News
10.5 Sportito
10.5.1 Company Details
10.5.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.5.3 Sportito Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.5.4 Main Business Overview
10.5.5 Sportito News
10.6 Yahoo!
10.6.1 Company Details
10.6.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.6.3 Yahoo! Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.6.4 Main Business Overview
10.6.5 Yahoo! News
10.7 Activision Blizzard
10.7.1 Company Details
10.7.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.7.3 Activision Blizzard Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.7.4 Main Business Overview
10.7.5 Activision Blizzard News
10.8 EA
10.8.1 Company Details
10.8.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.8.3 EA Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.8.4 Main Business Overview
10.8.5 EA News
10.9 Sony
10.9.1 Company Details
10.9.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.9.3 Sony Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.9.4 Main Business Overview
10.9.5 Sony News
10.10 Tencent
10.10.1 Company Details
10.10.2 Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Product Offered
10.10.3 Tencent Daily Fantasy Sports & In-Game Gambling Market Size
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tencent News
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3415428-2018-2023-global-daily-fantasy-sports-in-game
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/daily-fantasy-sports-ingame-gambling-market-2018-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2023_268839.html