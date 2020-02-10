Dental Dam Sheets Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019-2027

Dental Dam Sheets Market: Overview

Dental dams are polyurethane or latex sheets primarily placed on mouth, vagina, or anus during oral sex in order to avoid sexually transmitted disease. Moreover, dental dam sheets are used during endodontic procedures to reduce the risk of infection around root canal. Dental dam sheets offer advantages such as dry and clean operating field, less risk of aspiration or swallowing of endodontic instruments, protection of soft tissues, less moisture contamination of dental parts, and others.

Dental Dam Sheets Market: Key Trends

The global dental dam sheets market is driven by rise in cases of endodontic infections across the world, increase in practice of oral sex, and high awareness about sexually transmitted diseases. However, surge in asthmatic patients and increase in the number of patients with latex allergy are projected to restrain the global market. Nevertheless, technological advancements, rise in research and development expenditure by major companies, strategic alliances among key players, and increase in dental insurance are anticipated to propel the global dental dam sheets market in the near future.

Dental Dam Sheets Market: Segmentation

The global dental dam sheets market can be segmented based on product, patient type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into latex based and non-latex based. The latex based segment held larger market share in 2018. However, the non-latex based segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the number of patients with latex allergy. Based on patient type, the global dental dam sheets market can be categorized into pediatric and adult. The pediatric segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027, due to increase in cases of pediatric endodontic surgeries across the world. In terms of patient type, the market can be classified into patient hygiene, surgery, restorative treatment, respiratory disease treatment, and others. The patient hygiene and surgery segments held significant market shares in 2018. Based on end-user, the global dental dam sheets market can be divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals segment captured the largest market share in 2018. The others segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to use of dental dam sheets in home settings.

Dental Dam Sheets Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dental dam sheets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest market share in 2018, owing to higher number endodontic surgeries, increase in practice of oral sex, high awareness about sexually transmitted disease, well-established health care infrastructure, and others. Europe held the second largest market share in 2018 due to increase in the number of dental procedures, restorative treatments, high awareness about personal hygiene, and others. The dental dam sheets market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Developing health care infrastructure, rise in awareness about personal hygiene, presence of major players, and technological advancements contribute to the growth of the dental dam sheets market in Asia Pacific. Less awareness about personal hygiene and inadequate health care infrastructure are expected to hamper the growth of the dental dam sheets market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Dental Dam Sheets Market: Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global dental dam sheets market are Sanctuary Dental Dam Sheets Systems, Stanley Gomez Sdn. Bhd, Zirc, Kulzer GmbH, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, COLTENE Group, Top Glove Corporation, Hedy Canada, and Elastomade Accessories Sdn. Bhd., among others.