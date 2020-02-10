DESKTOP MANAGEMENT AND HELPDESK SERVICES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

his report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market for 2018-2023.

Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services support services, knowledge and expertise to drive improvements and efficiencies for clients.

Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services can provide remote and virtual desktop support across multiple engagements.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15300 million by 2023, from US$ 10300 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Change and Configuration Management

Patch Management

Remote Support

Asset Management

Segmentation by application:

IT

Financial Industry

Manufacturing

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

HP

IBM Corporation

LANDesk

Microsoft

Novell

Altiris

BMC

CA Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.