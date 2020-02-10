Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Display Controller Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Display Controller Market 2017

Display controller is an integrated circuit (IC) that forms a key component in video signal generators. The IC in a video signal generator produces a video signal in a computing device or game system. Display controllers are the main components of the video signal generator logic, which generates the blanking interval signal and the horizontal and vertical synchronization signals. The display controller IC is a key component of a display screen. Therefore, the demand for display screens and touch devices directly influences the demand for display controllers.

The analysts forecast the global display controller market to grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global display controller market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of display controllers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Display Controller Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• SAMSUNG DISPLAY

• LG Display

• Toshiba

Other prominent vendors

• Barco

• FUJITSU

• Intersil

• Kent Displays

• Novatek Microelectronics

• Seiko Epson

DISPLAY CONTROLLER 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 9.49% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Market driver

• Technological developments in LCDs

Market challenge

• Implementation challenges

Market trend

• Interest in large-size screen products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• LCD controllers

• Touchscreen controllers

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global display controller market by appliances

• Global display controller market by mobile communication devices

• Global display controller market by medical equipment

• Global display controller market in automotive sector

• Global display controller market in industrial control systems

• Global display controller market in others segment

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• Taiwan

• South Korea

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Interest in large-size screen products

• Increased investment in fabs

• Growing popularity of flexible displays

• Growing popularity of 3D display

• Technological advances in augmented reality

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• LG Display

• SAMSUNG DISPLAY

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• Toshiba

..…..Continued

