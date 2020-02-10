Endoscope Camera Heads Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2019 – 2027

Endoscope Camera Heads Market: Overview

Endoscope camera head is a visualization system used for medical diagnosis. It helps in viewing the internal body parts. Endoscope camera head provides HD image of the body which is transferred to the screen for viewing the image. Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting a rod shaped telescope called endoscope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative in nature, and are used in a number of medical surgeries. Endoscopy procedures are minimally invasive, and hence have obvious advantages over open surgeries. Lesser scars, quick recovery, shorter hospital stay, reduced blood loss, and minimal chances of infection are the key factors driving demand for endoscopy surgeries.

Endoscope Camera Heads Market: Key Trends

The global endoscope camera heads market is driven by rise in prevalence of intestinal disorders and increase in the geriatric population. Moreover, surge in technological innovations and investment by public and private sectors for the advancement of health care are projected to boost the market during the forecast period. For instance, multinational companies such as Panasonic, Cannon, and Sony have made significant investments in the endoscopy market in the past few years.

These conglomerates have invested in companies that already have presence in the endoscopy market. In 2014, Covidien completed the acquisition of Given Imaging Ltd., a leader in capsule endoscopy with its flagship product PillCam. Additionally, increase in the number of surgeries such as urological, cardiovascular, neurological, and arthroscopy is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Endoscopes are used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to urinary tract such as incontinence, frequent urinary tract infection, kidney stone, ureteropelvic junction obstruction, urethral strictures, tumors, and cancerous growth in the urological system. In 2012, the National Cancer Institute estimated total number of 74,690 new cases and 15,580 deaths related to bladder cancer which is the major condition in urological cancer. However, high cost of these devices and shortage of trained surgeons are expected to restrain the global endoscope camera heads market in the next few years. Government funding in emerging countries is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Endoscope Camera Heads Market: Segmentation

The global endoscope camera heads market can be segmented based on product type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into 3D endoscope camera heads, HD endoscope camera heads, and digital endoscope camera heads. Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into CMOS sensors and CCD sensors. CCD sensors can be categorized into single-chip sensors and three-chip sensors. In terms of end-user, the global endoscope camera heads market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Endoscope Camera Heads Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global endoscope camera heads market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the presence of a well-developed health care system. Europe constituted a large share of the global market in 2018. Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the global market in 2018 due to technological advancements in health care, rise in population, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the number of endoscopic procedures performed every year, especially in China and India.

Endoscope Camera Heads Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global endoscope camera heads market include Olympus Corporation, XION GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, WISAP Medical Technology GmbH, Richard Wolf GmbH, Maxer Endoscopy, Optomic, Inventis, and Happersberger Otopront GmbH.