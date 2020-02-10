Epilepsy Therapeutics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.4% During 2019 – 2027

The global epilepsy therapeutics market was valued at US$ 12.9 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027 according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027” the report suggests that increase in the geriatric population and number of epilepsy cases is expected to propel the epilepsy therapeutics market in the near future. North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the rise in patient population, high geriatric population, and availability of advanced drugs.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population, rising awareness, and growing patient population in the region. Moreover, research and development activities and initiatives by governments in the healthcare sector are anticipated to further boost the market in Asia Pacific.

Value added features in epilepsy therapeutics to fuel global market

The global epilepsy therapeutics market is expected to be driven by the advanced and high efficacy epilepsy therapeutics to provide appropriate treatment, generating positive outcomes by preventing rapid, repetitive, stimulation of the brain that causes seizures. According to WHO, globally, around 2.4 million people are anticipated to be diagnosed with epilepsy every year. Worldwide, approximately, more than 50 million people have epilepsy, thereby making epilepsy a highly common neurological disease, globally.

It is anticipated that 70% people suffering with epilepsy could live seizure-free if appropriately diagnosed and effectively treated. Key players offering epilepsy therapeutics in the market are thriving for approvals for new epilepsy therapeutics from government bodies, launching more advanced epilepsy therapeutics, providing effective treatment with fewer side-effects, thus providing an ameliorate product than the existing products in the market.

Third generation epilepsy therapeutics is projected to be highly lucrative product segment

According to Epilepsy Society, anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) are the main type of treatment for most people with epilepsy. Up to 70% of people could get rid of seizures with accurate medication. Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) are a type of medication that aims to prevent seizures from occurring. Third generation epilepsy therapeutics have been introduced in the last few years, thereby possessing enhanced pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. Third generation epilepsy therapeutics have multiple diverse molecular mechanisms of action, thereby offering a novel and advantageous approach to treat epilepsy, specifically in patient population undergoing refractory seizures. Furthermore, third generation epilepsy therapeutics are considered to offer milder adverse effects, better tolerability, less hormonal or drug interactions, and enhanced pharmacokinetic characteristics as compared to that of first generation therapeutics and second generation therapeutics.

Hospital pharmacy segment is estimated to dominate the epilepsy therapeutics market

In terms of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held a leading share of the global epilepsy therapeutics market in 2018. It is anticipated to gain market share by the end of 2027 and expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Surge in incidence of epilepsy, improving epilepsy diagnosis rate, increasing hospitalization and emergency department visits for epilepsy, rising number of brain injuries, increasing genetic disorders, congenital defects, and surging number of neurologists and epileptologists drive the hospital pharmacy segment of the global epilepsy therapeutics market. Furthermore, rising number of hospitals and increasing network of key players with hospitals and medical professionals & related care have led to the dominant share held by the hospital pharmacy segment of the global epilepsy market.