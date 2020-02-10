Ethylene Oxide Market And Ethylene Glycol Market Demand and Production Statistic by

Ethylene oxide is an epoxide by direct oxidation of ethylene at room temperature. It is a key raw material for the production of ethylene glycol which is used in various applications like PET bottles, detergents, paints and solvents.

The global demand for ethylene oxide was estimated to be worth over $28,000 million in the year 2011 and is expected to cross $40,000 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 6% from 2013 to 2018. Asia pacific and North America dominate the ethylene oxide market, accounting for over 60% of the total demand in 2011. However, strong growth is expected from Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Central Europe, Middle East and South America in the coming few years.

Ethylene glycol market was estimated to be worth over $24,000 million in 2011 and is expected to cross $38,000 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2013 to 2018. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is the most important ethylene glycol which accounting over 90% of the overall ethylene glycol production.