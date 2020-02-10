Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Foam Tray Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Foam Tray Market 2017

Foam trays are mainly used in the packaging of food and are disposable after use. The foam trays find extensive application in the pharmaceuticals and industrial packaging. The trays are more appealing and attractive, besides protecting the food product from bacterial growth. The trays are available at minimal cost, in different shapes and colors, as per requirement. These trays are manufactured with good electricity insulation properties. They are resistant to moisture and help to package foods like red meat, poultry, and pork which produces meat purge. This helps to maintain the freshness and quality of food while moving from the producers to end-users along the supply chain.

The analysts forecast the global foam tray market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foam tray market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Foam Tray Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DuPont

• Novipax

• Reynolds Group Holdings

• Sealed Air

Other prominent vendors

• Anchor Packaging

• Berry Global

• Coveris

• Dart Container Corporation

• D&W Fine Pack

• Ecopax

• Genpak

• Placon

• Sirap Gema SpA

Foam Tray 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.52% and Forecast to 2021

Market driver

• Increasing food safety issues

Market driver

• Increasing food safety issues

Market challenge

• Environmental effects of plastic

Market challenge

• Environmental effects of plastic

Market trend

• Demand for small sized or single serving packs

Market trend

• Demand for small sized or single serving packs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

