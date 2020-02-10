Food Irradiation Service Market Forecast And Segments, 2019-2025

The report discusses the growth prospects and factors positively influencing the global Food Irradiation Service market. The impact of prevailing economic trends and regulatory policies is also included in the report in detail. Information related to the critical growth drivers, restrains, and trends is presented in the concise manner to give readers a clear idea about the global Food Irradiation Service market. Each segment of the market is examined thoroughly in order to provide in detail view of the global Food Irradiation Service market to the reader.

Food irradiation is a technology that improves the safety and extends the shelf life of foods by reducing or eliminating microorganisms and insects.

In 2018, the global Food Irradiation Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Food Irradiation Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Irradiation Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gray Star

Nordion

SADEX

STERIS

Sterigenics

Tecleor

Food Technology Service, Inc. (FTSI)

SureBeam

Zhejiang Bigradium

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electron Beam Radiation

Gamma Radiation

X-Ray Radiation

Market segment by Application, split into

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices

Grain Foods

Meat and Poultry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Irradiation Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Irradiation Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

