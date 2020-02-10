The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Gas Cooled Generators Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025” worldwide.

Several power generators, with a capacity higher than 150 MW, use hydrogen as a cooling medium to transfer the heat generated within the winding enclosure to the cooler (heat exchanger). Hydrogen, being a heating medium, is seven times more effective than air and is 0.0714 times denser than air. As hydrogen is a low density medium, it helps reduce losses and at the same time, helps increase the thermal conductivity, which subsequently results in better cooling performance. The use of hydrogen offers several advantages, such as uniform temperature profile, less frictional losses, less cooling time and high fuel to electricity conversion ratio, among others. Hydrogen cooled generators are highly efficient as compared to air cooled and water cooled generators. In a hydrogen cooled generator, the rotor as well as stator coils are cooled by the hydrogen gas. However, several power generators are provided with separate cooling media for each component, i.e. the rotor and the stator. Hydrogen cooled generators are easy to design and install. Also, they are easy to operate, have lower maintenance costs and require less construction material as compared to other types of generators.

Global Hydrogen Cooled Generators Market: Dynamics

Globally, the hydrogen cooled generators market is being driven by the increasing demand for effective power generators from end users, such as coal-based, thermal, and gas power plants, among others. The growth of the market is also being supported by new upcoming power projects and the restructuring of existing plants in order to cater to the increasing demand for power across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements, which have improved the performance of power generators, have been a key factor driving the growth of the hydrogen cooled generators market. Attributing to the shortage of resources, the governments of several developing countries are preferring efficient power generating alternatives, which in turn is expected to drive the hydrogen cooled generator market. Apart from this, safety is the prime factor that may hamper the growth of hydrogen cooled generator market

Global Hydrogen Cooled Generators Market: Segmentation

On the basis of power rating, the global hydrogen cooled generators market can be segmented into:

Below 500 MVA

500 – 800 MVA

Above 800 MVA

On the basis of generator pole frequency, the global hydrogen cooled generators market can be segmented into:

50 Hz

60 HZ

On the basis of cooling medium, the global hydrogen cooled generators market can be segmented into:

Hydrogen

Mixed i.e. hydrogen + water/other

On the basis of end use, the global hydrogen cooled generators market can be segmented into:

Coal power plant

Thermal power plant

Gas Power plant

Nuclear power plant

Other

Global Hydrogen Cooled Generators Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of demand, the global hydrogen cooled generator market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the restructuring of existing power plants and emergence of new projects. Moreover, rising investments in the power & energy industry in both North America and Asia Pacific region help boost the demand for hydrogen cooled generators. North America is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. In APAC, the significant growth of industrial, residential & commercial sectors, coupled with infrastructure development and growing urbanization, is the major factor propelling the demand for electricity, which is subsequently surging the demand for hydrogen cooled generators. The APAC hydrogen cooled generator market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. In Europe, upcoming power plant projects help bolster the demand for the hydrogen cooled generator market. Middle east & Africa and Latin America hydrogen cooled generator markets are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Cooled Generators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hydrogen cooled generators market identified across the value chain include Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Co., Ltd., among others.

