Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 7,688 Mn by 2026 to expand at a CAGR of 7.41%

The “Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the air quality monitoring equipment market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis which provides a comprehensive view of the global air quality monitoring equipment market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global air quality monitoring equipment market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments which includes type and end-user. Based on type, the market has been segmented into air pollution sampler, anemometers, gas analyzers and detectors, particle counter, and others. By 2026, the gas analyzer and detectors segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. Based on end-user, the air quality monitoring equipment market can be segmented into power generation, oil and gas, medical, construction, chemical, and others.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with end-use participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.

The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

Others

