Global Auto Leasing Market – Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast 2019
Auto Leasing Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Auto Leasing Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Auto Leasing Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.
Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.
The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brandsEnterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.
Global Auto Leasing market size will reach 95300 million US$ by 2025, from 62300 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Leasing.
This industry study presents the global Auto Leasing market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Auto Leasing production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Auto Leasing in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Enterprise, Hertz, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Enterprise
Hertz
Avis Budget Group
Europcar
Sixt
ALD Automotive
Movida
CAR Inc.
Auto Leasing Breakdown Data by Type
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Finance leasing
Auto Leasing Breakdown Data by Application
Airport
Off-airport
Auto Leasing Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Auto Leasing Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Auto Leasing status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Auto Leasing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Leasing :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Auto Leasing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
