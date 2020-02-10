Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market – Outlook, Growth, Technology, Trends, with Key Players 2019

Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

Automated truck loading systems (ATLS) are used to load trucks and trailers and are used to ensure material handling operations are faster, safer, and have low operational costs.

The automotive industry held the largest share of the market in 2015.

The automated truck loading system market in Europe region held the largest market size, in terms of value in 2017; the market in APAC is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate between 2018 and 2023.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS).

This report presents the worldwide Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Actiw

Haver & Boecker

Joloda International

Secon Components

The Heico Companies (Ancra Systems)

ATLS

Beumer Group

Cargo Floor

Euroimpianti

FLSmidth Ventomati

Gebhardt Fordertechnik

Ancra Systems

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Breakdown Data by Type

By Loading Dock

Flush Dock

Enclosed Dock

Saw tooth Dock

Others

By System Type

Chain Conveyor Systems

Slat Conveyor Systems

Belt Conveyor Systems

Skate Conveyor Systems

Roller Track Systems

Automated Guided Vehicles

Others

By Truck Type

Modified Truck Type

Non-modified Truck Type

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Breakdown Data by Application

Aviation

Cement

Paper

FMCG

Post & Parcel

Automotive

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Warehouse & Distribution

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The conventional way of loading and unloading by means of fork lift or pallet trucks is used in almost every situation. With increasing volumes, manual loading and unloading becomes very personalized to their own requirements. Therefore, a lot of companies are keen to rationalize and optimize this specific aspect of the logistics supply chain. Next to increased efficiencies, focus on a clean and safe working environment and reduction of damage also play an important role. Especially in temperature-controlled transportation, the minimization of cooling loss during the loading process can decrease energy cost and has positive environmental effects.

