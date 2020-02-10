Global Chip Power Inductor Market Research Report 2019

Vis-à-vis revenue, chip powder inductor market is expected to rise at an impressive 4.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Key factor fuelling chip power inductor market is concerted efforts of product manufacturers to introduce novel products. This involves use of both material technology and wire wound technology for variations from original inductors.

Power inductors with wound structure display certain favorable characteristics. The benefits of wound structure are demonstrated for high inductance areas and large current areas. Applications of wound structure power inductor range from digital cameras to TVs to mobile phones.

However, typically, power inductors are used in power circuits for almost all electronic equipment.

A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the companys production value (Revenue).

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the chip inductor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese chip inductor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinas chip inductor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international chip inductor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

TDK accounted for 21.79% of the Global Chip Power Inductor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 21.62%, 17.97% including Murata and Taiyo Yuden.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Chip Power Inductor market is valued at 940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chip Power Inductor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chip Power Inductor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor

Shielded Chip Power Inductor

Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Communications Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Others

