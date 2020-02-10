Global Coated Paper Market to Exhibit CAGR of 3.9% by 2020 Due to Rise in Industrial Packaging – TMR

The global coated paper market is expected to intensify in the coming years due to significant increase in demand of internet trading. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the existing companies in the market are expanding their horizons and roles. The companies are taking up roles to expand their business across the geographical regions. The nature of market is hugely fragmented. The companies are engaging in research and development for producing advanced products. Small players are also emerging with new innovations and technologies to compete in the market.

The market for global coated paper is fragmented in nature. One third share of market in 2013 was owned by top five players. Some of the leading players in the market are Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Arjowiggins SAS, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Sappi Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, and Oji Holdings Corporation.

The global coated paper market was valued at US$36.94 bn during 2013 and is expected to reach US$ 48.21 bn by 2020 with an expanding CAGR of 3.9% during 2014 to 2020. According to the product segment, coated fine paper is the largest product segment holding 55% share of the market. Asia Pacific is the leading region compared to all other regions due to maximum demand for coated paper from emerging countries such as China and India. The packaging and printing applications are at the peak which leads to demand of coated paper in this region.

Technological Advancement Led to Rise in Demand of Global Coated Paper

The technological advancement has provided with the facility of internet trading which has significantly affected the growth of coated paper in industrial packaging. The various grades of coated papers with variety of brightness and glossiness are increasing the demand in the market. The rise in awareness among people for environment friendly lifestyle has influenced manufacturers to build degradable and bio based flexible paper packaging. These properties of paper such as eco friendliness and bio degradability are increasing its demand in labels, business communications, packaging, printing, and other applications. These papers also have matte or glossy surface for presentation, it offers resistance against dirt, wear, and tear.

These are usually used for converted paper products, security paper, advertising materials, catalogues, magazines, and newspaper insert. These factors will boost the market during the forecast period. The increase demand for coated paper market is increasing primarily due to demand in industrial packaging. This is a reflection of increase internet trading. Prosperity of beverage and food packaging industry and demand in product packaging are directly influencing the growth in the market. Demand for high quality hoarding and print images are also increasing the revenue generation in the market.

Rise in Usage to Plastic to Hamper Growth of Coated Paper

Rise in pulp prices because of diminishing pulp plantation are likely to hamper the growth of the market. The rise in energy intensive manufacturing and capital are other reason for sluggish growth of market during the forecast period. The properties of uncoated paper and plastics such as cost effective substitute and high performance compared to coated paper is likely to affect the demand for coated paper in the market.

The information in this review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Coated Paper (Coated Fine Paper, Coated Groundwood Paper and Others) Market for Printing, Packaging and Other Applications – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.”