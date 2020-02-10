Global Collagen Hydrolysate Market Insights,Forecast to 2025

Collagen hydrolysate market gains from substantial demand for collagen as a nutritional supplement. Composition-wise, collagen hydrolysate supplements are rich in amino acids that play a key role in building of joint cartilages.

Clinically, pharmaceutical-grade collagen hydrolysate in prescribed amounts reduces pain in patients with osteoarthritis of both hip and knee. This, along, with increased blood concentration of hydroxyproline. Collagen compounds have anti-inflammatory effects too.

Collagen hydrolysate finds use in cosmetic products as well. Collagen hydrolysate is generally used in topical use products, mainly moisturizing and texture conditioning products. With rapidly increasing demand for cosmetic products, collagen hydrolysate market indirectly receives a boost.

Collagen Hydrolysate, also called collagen peptide or hydrolysed collagen, is a substance with low molecular weight from enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. Collagen Hydrolysate is a white odorless powder, neutral in taste and easily soluble in cold liquids.

It is more easily digested and has not gelling behavior. The most important properties of Collagen Hydrolysate are its incomparable health and beauty aspects. Collagen Hydrolysate has become a key ingredient for the nutraceutical (functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements) and cosmetic industries.

The technical barriers of collagen hydrolysate are relatively high, and the collagen hydrolysate production concentrated in several companies including Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI and others.

Collagen hydrolysate is widely used for production of Cosmetic, food (including Health care products), Medicine, Food and others. In 2016, consumption in food and health care products occupies more than half of collagen hydrolysate amount. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for collagen hydrolysate will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of collagen hydrolysate is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Collagen hydrolysate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of collagen hydrolysate gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the Production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of collagen hydrolysate. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

Global Collagen Hydrolysate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Collagen Hydrolysate.

This report researches the worldwide Collagen Hydrolysate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Collagen Hydrolysate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Gelatins

Nitta

Weishardt

Neocell

BHN

NIPPI

Cosen Biochemical

Taiaitai

SEMNL Biotechnology

HDJR

HaiJianTang

Dongbao

Huayan Collagen

Mingrang

Hailisheng

Oriental Ocean

CSI BioTech

Collagen Hydrolysate Breakdown Data by Type

Fish-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Pig-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Cattle-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Other

Collagen Hydrolysate Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Medical Products

Other

Collagen Hydrolysate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Collagen Hydrolysate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Collagen Hydrolysate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Collagen Hydrolysate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Collagen Hydrolysate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

