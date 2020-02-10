Global Drone Technology in Education Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Drone, more commonly also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) refers to devices that are miniature versions of aircraft systems. These devices can be operated without human intervention within the aircraft system. Drones with fixed wings are similar to aircraft. They are simple in structure and are more efficient than the drones with rotary wings. The former proves benefits such as higher speed and long flight duration.

Thermal imaging uses a thermographic camera that detect the extent of radiation, that is beneficial to students studying courses related to photography, and media and entertainment. Integrating thermal imaging or thermography with drones enables these students to take images at night.

The drone technology market in education sector is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several international, regional, and domestic vendors. Owing to the intense competition, the vendors are adopting strategies such as innovative product launches, multi-distribution sales channel, and collaboration with a group of institutions to maintain their sustainability. The introduction of innovative drones and product portfolio expansions will further increase the level of competition among the vendors in this marketspace.

The Drone Technology in Education market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drone Technology in Education.

This report presents the worldwide Drone Technology in Education market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

