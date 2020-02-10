Global Electric Hand Dryers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The global electric hand dryers market is growing at a considerable rate, primarily because of the increased demand for eco-friendly appliances and the long-term cost-effectiveness that these appliances offer. With the increased awareness of the benefits of maintaining washroom hygiene, the market at present is growing at a relatively fast rate. Several research institutions and market vendors across the globe have started increasing their investments in this field. Even though developing these products require high initial investments, these are ultimately beneficial for end-users in terms of convenience.

Analysts forecast the global electric hand dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% during the period 2018-2022.

hough electric hand dryers cost more than paper towel dispensers, they reduce the long-term costs by eliminating the expenses for paper towels, disposal, and waste maintenance. The automatic hand dryers use heated air, which makes them environment-friendly and are energy-efficient since they shut off when not in use. This will further reduce operational costs, in turn, driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus of various end-users towards the adoption of hands-free soap dispensers, faucets, and even toilet paper dispensers to improve sanitation will also aid in the growth the electric hand dryers market.

Characterized by the presence of well-established vendors and other players in various geographical regions across the globe, the market appears to be fragmented and is highly competitive. To meet the constantly changing demands of the customers, major electric hand dryer manufacturers in the market are increasingly focusing on introducing innovative products. With the introduction of several products, the markets competitive environment will further intensify during the predicted period. To sustain competition and increase their customer base in the commercial hand dryer market, vendors have the need to differentiate their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The Electric Hand Dryers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Hand Dryers.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Hand Dryers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

American Dryer

Dyson

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

World Dryer

Electric Hand Dryers Breakdown Data by Type

Automatic hand dryers

Push-button hand dryers

Electric Hand Dryers Breakdown Data by Application

Hotels and restaurants

Shopping malls and complex

Electric Hand Dryers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Electric Hand Dryers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Hand Dryers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Hand Dryers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Hand Dryers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

