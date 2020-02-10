GLOBAL IT STORAGE SERVICES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IT Storage Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
An IT Storage Services Provider is any company that provides computer storage space and related management services. Storage Services Providers also offer periodic backup and archiving.
Data owners normally access managed storage via a network (LAN), or through a series of networks (Internet). However, managed storage may be directly attached to a workstation or server, which is not managed by Storage Service Provider. Managed Storage generally falls into one of the following categories, which are locally managed storage and remotely managed storage.
In 2018, the global IT Storage Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Dell
HCL
HP
IBM
TCS
Fujitsu
Oracle
Pure Storage
SanDisk
Seagate
Western Digital
XIO Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local Managed Storage
Remotely Managed Storage
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Enterprise
Government Organizations
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Storage Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072242-global-it-storage-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
