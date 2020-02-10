Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Meal Kit Delivery Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Meal Kit Delivery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meal Kit Delivery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Chef’d, LLC
Din Inc
FreshDirect LLC
Gobble
Green Chef
Handpick
Marley Spoon
Munchery
Pantry
Hungryroot Inc
Just Add Cooking
Sun Basket
Terras Kitchen LLC
Tyson Foods
PeachDish
The Purple Carrot
Saffron Fix Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ready-to-eat Food
Reprocessed Food
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Office
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Meal Kit Delivery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Meal Kit Delivery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meal Kit Delivery Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
