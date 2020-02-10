Global Medical Cyclotron Market Research Report 2019

The medical cyclotron market is likely to rise at an impressive pace in the years ahead. Cyclotron, for medical use, is a machine that accelerates charged particles outside for medical imaging and research.

Specifically, medical cyclotron is a compact particle accelerator that produces radioactive isotopes called positron emitters. To begin with, in terms of function, stable, non-radioactive isotopes are fed into the cyclotron, which accelerate charged particle via high energy in a magnetic field. Following this, stable isotopes react with a ray to form radioactive isotopes, transformed as positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs). PERs are removed from medical cyclotrons, placed in diagnostic laboratories, to be further used for imaging techniques.

The leading manufactures mainly are IBA, GE, Siemens, Sumitomo and ACSI. IBA is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2016. The next is GE and Siemens.

There are mainly two type product of medical cyclotron market: low energy medical cyclotron and high energy medical cyclotron. High energy medical cyclotron accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global medical cyclotron market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global medical cyclotron products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2016. The next is Europe and North America.

The global Medical Cyclotron market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Cyclotron volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Cyclotron market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBAa

GE

Siemens

Sumitomo

ACSI

Best Medical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Energy Medical Cyclotron

High Energy Medical Cyclotron Type

Segment by Application

Commercial

Academic

