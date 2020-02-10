Global Microdisplays Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2027

The global market for Microdisplays has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Microdisplays market.

Microdisplays are tiny compact displays that require magnifying optics while deployment in various electronic devices. Microdisplay devices feature user-configurable technology, high pixel density and high resolution which are widely used for smart glasses, smart watches, smart bands and other smart devices to enhance the picture quality images with high contrast ratio.

Microdisplays are featured with CMOS chips which includes two-dimensional transistors. These microdisplays are applicable in rear-projection TVs, head-mounted displays (HMD), view finders in cameras and other data projector counterparts. Microdisplays enhance the voice and picture clarity when used in TVs. Technological advancements in microdiplays and emergence of microdisplay-based holographic display are encouraging the electronic equipment manufacturer to invest in R&D of microdisplays having a positive impact on global microdisplays market.

Microdisplays Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid development and continuous enhancements in display technology has given way for various types of displays in the commercial and industrial market. Microdisplays are compact small-sized displays featuring high resolution capability that improves the picture and voice quality in TVs which makes it a prime device to be used while manufacture of display devices, encouraging the OEMs to use microdiplays in many new devices such as smartphones, tablets and others. Growing number of applications in various consumer electronics and industrial electronics are major factors which fuel the growth of global microdisplays market, encouraging the devices manufacturer to use microdiaplays in the display devices.

Government regulations for the use of microdiplays in electronic devices, and high initial manufacturing costs are among the factors that impact negatively the growth of global microdisplays market.

Microdisplays Market: Segmentation

Microdisplays market can be segmented on the basis of products, technology, application and regions.

On the basis of products, microdisplays market can be segmented into near-to-eye products, projections product and others.

On the basis of technology, microdisplays market can be segmented into liquid crystal display technology (LCD), digital micromirror devices (DMD), liquid crystal on-silicon technology (LCOS), organic light emitting diode (OLED) and others

On the basis of application, the microdisplays market can be segmented into industrial application and consumer application.

Microdisplays Market: Regional Overview

Regionally, microdisplays market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the global microdisplays market in terms of revenue as majority of the key player are based out in this region. Western Europe is among the regions that contribute to a greater extent after North America. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the region that has maximum growth potential for microdisplays applications.

Microdisplays Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent vendors in the global microdisplays market include: eMagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Syndiant Inc. MicroVision, Inc., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., Liteye Systems Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. and Cambridge Display Technology.

Key contracts signed in global microdisplays market:

In September 2012, DigiLens, Inc. was awarded with a US$ 7,50,000 U.S. government contract to continue with Phase II development of a wide view color head mounted display (HMD) with curved visor prototype. Key elements of the contract included development of a unique optical manufacturing process where traditional free-space or analog holographic recording processes transitioned to digital holographic contact copy mastering processes.

In August 2012, eMagin Corporation was awarded with a contract from the U.S. Navy for R&D of a high-brightness 2,000 x 2,000 pixel OLED microdisplay. The contract was of US$ 2.4 million and the proposed work in the contract leveraged the accomplishments of prior Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) OLED programs and further improved the OLED performance.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Microdisplays Market Segments

Microdisplays Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Microdisplays Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Microdisplays Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Microdisplays Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Microdisplays Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

