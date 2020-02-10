Global Piano (Pianoforte) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Vis-à-vis volume, pianoforte market has been rising at an impressive pace in recent years. Commonly called piano, pianoforte refers to a modern musical instrument made of metal frame and heavy strings. Piano is a modern version of old pianofortes, which were made of wooden frames and featured lighter strings. The latter features relatively mellow sound than its modern version.

At present, rapidly increasing interest of individuals in classic instrumental music is paving way for demand of pianos. Besides this, playing piano is a catholic practice during Sunday mass and on celebration days. This displays demand for sound piano for the purpose.

Piano is also used as a decorative piece in homes of affluent individuals. This, collectively, boosts pianoforte market.

This report researches the worldwide Piano (Pianoforte) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Piano (Pianoforte) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Pianoforte is a musical instrument in which felt-covered hammers, operated from a keyboard, strike the metal strings. It is commonly used for solo performances, ensemble, accompaniment and other performances, and it is very convenient for composing and rehearsing music.

In global market, the sales of Pianoforte increase from 548579 Units in 2012 to 668062 Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.05%. In 2016, the global Pianoforte market is led by China, capturing about 72.29% of global Pianoforte consumption. Japna is the second-largest region-wise market with 8.60% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Pianoforte are Yamaha Pianos, KAWAI, Samick, Youngchang, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Hailun Pianos, Xinghai Piano Group, Goodway, etc. Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group is the world leader, holding 26.11 % sales market share in 2016.

In application, Pianoforte downstream is wide and recently Pianoforte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of performance, learning and teaching, entertainment and others. Globally, the Pianoforte market is mainly driven by growing demand for learning and teaching which accounts for nearly 44.72% of total downstream consumption of Pianoforte in global.

In type, Pianoforte can be divided into grand piano and upright piano. Upright piano holds most of Pianoforte sales. In 2016, the Upright piano Sales was 558975 Units and the Market Share (%) was 83.67%, and it will be 687615 Units and 85.54% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.00% from 2016 to 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Pianoforte consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Pianoforte is estimated to be 803825 Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Piano (Pianoforte) market size will increase to 2490 Million US$ by 2025, from 2180 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Piano (Pianoforte).

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Piano (Pianoforte) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Piano (Pianoforte) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Piano (Pianoforte) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

