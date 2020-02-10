Global PVDF Resin Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global PVDF Resin Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PVDF Resin Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global PVDF Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global PVDF Resin market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
This report is concentrated on PVDF Resin . PVDF is a polymer with several crystalline forms depending on the processing conditions. It has a melting temperature (~170 oC) significantly lower than that of the other fluoropolymers. The normal processing temperatures for PVDF are in the range 200â€“260 °C, and the continuous service temperature for PVDF is up to 150 °C. The crystallinity of PVDF increases significantly in the first week after processing and stabilizes after 4 weeks. This phenomenon increases crystallinity up to 65% and results in the intrinsic stress and the potential stress cracking.
PVDF has very good chemical resistance to a wide range of chemicals, but it is not as good as that of other fluoropolymers. For example, PVDF can be swollen by polar solvents such as ethyl acetate and acetone. It shows medium flame resistance properties. PVDF also shares many of the characteristics of other fluoropolymers, such as thermal and oxidative stability, as well as outstanding weatherability. PVDF has substantially greater strength, wear resistance, and creep resistance than PTFE and FEP. PVDF undergoes cross-linking when exposed to ionizing radiation, which leads to a modification of its mechanical properties.
PVDF has been used in the architectural Agricultural Coating, the wire and cable industry and the chemical industry for valves, pumps and bearings. Heat-shrinkable tubing made from PVDF is used in the electronics, aerospace, and aircraft industries. The alternative arrangement of fluorine and hydrogen atoms on the polymer main chain leads to an unusual polarity with a dramatic effect on dielectric properties. PVDF has a high dielectric constant (8 ~ 9) relative to the other fluoropolymers, and it also shows strong piezoelectricity. The promising developments include actuator materials, piezoelectric ceramics, piezoelectric composites and piezomicrosensors.
Rising demand for PVDF resin in various end-user industries, collaborations and strategic alliances between market players and high performance properties coupled with rising acceptance of PVDF resin are some of the important factors that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as increasing threat of substitutes and growing environmental & health concerns coupled with volatile prices are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, a growth in the penetration of PVDF resin in industries such as new energies, oil & gas, automotive and aviation will provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain. Besides, significant investments in research & development activities is expected to provide novel opportunities for the market to grow in the near future.
The global PVDF Resin market is valued at 1300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Arkema
Solvay
Dongyue
3F
Kureha
Sinochem Lantian
Zhejiang Juhua
Shandong Deyi
3M
Zhejiang Fluorine
DAIKIN
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
