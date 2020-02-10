Global Silicon Nitride Ceramics Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Silicon Nitride Ceramics Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silicon Nitride Ceramics Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Silicon Nitride Ceramics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silicon Nitride Ceramics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

Silicon nitride ceramics offer high thermal, shock, and impact resistance. Silicon nitride ceramics is superior to other materials due to its thermal shock resistance. It does not deteriorate at high temperatures, so itâ€™s used for automotive engines and parts for gas turbines, including the turbocharger rotor. It is widely used in Cutting Tools, Bearing Rolling Elements, Automotive Components (rollers/pads), Oil&Gas Components industry.

Silicon nitride exceeds other ceramics in thermal shock resistance, and it is is superior to other materials due to its thermal shock resistance. It does not deteriorate at high temperatures. Hence it is most appropriate for engine and gas turbine parts, including turbo charger rotors, diesel engine glow plugs and hot plugs. As to the silicon nitride ceramics downstream application, Cutting Tools is its largest downstream market, which shares 28.75% of the consumption in 2016.

The sales of silicon nitride ceramics is through reaction sintering method (RS), Constant-pressing sintering method (CPS), gas-pressing sintering method (GPS), etc. RS is the most popular method for producing silicon nitride ceramics, which takes up 51.14% global consumption in 2016.

At present, the sales of silicon nitride ceramics distributed evenly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is the largest consumption region of silicon nitride ceramics in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market market took up about 38.41% the global sales in 2016, followed by North America (32.25%).

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CPS

RS

GPS

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aerospace Components

Cutting Tools

Bearing Rolling Elements

Automotive Components (rollers/pads)

Oil&Gas Components Industry

Mining Components

Other

