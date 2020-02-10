Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agents Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agents market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agents in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agents market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF
Thomson Research Associates
Toagosei
Microban
Ishizuka Glass Group
Sanitized
Sinanen Zeomic
Addmaster
Koa Glass
Sciessent
Milliken
Dow
Chenzhou City Jingui Silver
Pure Bioscience
Nafur
Hangzhou Wan Jing New Material
Weilai
Jinda Nano Tech
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Silicate Carriers
Phosphate Carriers
Titanium Dioxide Carriers
Glass Carriers
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agents for each application, including
Textile
Coating
Plastic
Cosmetic & Medical
