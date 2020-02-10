Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Tetrabromobisphenol-A is (2,2â€™,6,6â€™-Tetrabromo-4,4â€™-isopropylidenediphenol, C15H12Br4O2, TBBPA) is a brominated flame retardant. The compound is a colorless solid, although commercial samples appear yellowish. It is one of the most common fire retardants.

China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.

The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.

The global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Shandong Moris

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Shenrunfa

Shandong Weifang Longwei

Shandong Futong Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Premium Grade

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

PCB or Laminates

Plastic Housings

Intermediate

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

