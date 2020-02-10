Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market is expected to attain a value of US$ 5.4 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in advancements in treating complex diseases. Transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices have wide range of applications in the medical field. The embolization particles segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for drug-eluting beads and radioembolization particles contribute to the growth of the embolization particles segment. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases drives demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. Hence, a majority of hospitals have shifted preference toward advanced products. This helps decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from disease. This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs. Therefore, rise in need and demand for advanced products that increase therapeutic outcome drives the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market.

The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been analyzed based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into embolization coils, coiling-assist devices, embolization particles, flow diverter devices, liquid embolics, and accessories. The embolization coils segment has been bifurcated into pushable and detachable. The coiling-assist devices segment has been segregated into stent-assisted coiling and balloon-assisted coiling. The embolization particles segment has been categorized into radioembolization particles, microspheres, drug-eluting beads, and others. The accessories segment has been divided into catheters, guide wires, and others. Based on application, the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been classified into peripheral vascular disease, neurology, oncology, urology, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail in terms of market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

In terms of region, the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have also been sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries/sub-regions have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with CAGR (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The overview section of the report provides the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market. The report also covers market attractiveness and market share analyses in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in the report include BTG plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Penumbra, Inc., Cook Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, and Abbott Laboratories. Each of these players has been profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.

The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, by Product

Embolization Coils

Pushable

Detachable

Coiling-assist Devices

Stent-assisted Coiling

Balloon-assisted Coiling

Embolization Particles

Radioembolization particles

Microspheres

Drug-eluting beads

Others

Flow Diverter Devices

Liquid Embolics

Accessories

Catheters

Guide wires

Others

Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, by Application

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurology

Oncology

Urology

Others

Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

