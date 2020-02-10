Global Wedge Wire Screen Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Wedge wire screen panels find a number of excellent industrial uses. While featuring customization, typical use of wedge wire screens include filtration of foods that require high level of purity, filtration of oil or similar viscous products, separation of manure in fertilizer industry, and removing solids from wastewater among others.

Wedge wire screens feature exceptional filtration mechanism. Owing to their design, it ensures no cogging resulting in uninterrupted flow. This results in reduced downtime and increased production.

Further, owing to ladder-like pattern design of wedge wire screens, results in easy backwashing of the product. This translates into increased safety and reliability of the final product. Consequently, demand for wedge wire screen continues to rise.

This report studies the global market size of Wedge Wire Screen in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wedge Wire Screen in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wedge Wire Screen market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Wedge Wire Screen market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wedge Wire Screen market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wedge Wire Screen include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wedge Wire Screen include

Aqseptence Group

Costacurta S.p.A.

Gap Technology

Progress Eco

Wedge Tech

HEIN, LEHMANN

Multotec

Trislot NV

TOYO SCREEN KOGYO CO

Optima International

Steinhaus GmbH

Hendrick Screen Company

AMACS

Carbis Filtration

Concord Screen

B. Deo-Volente

Ando Screen

ANDRITZ Euroslot

International Screen Supplies

CP Screens

Atlas Wedge Wire

Jagtap Engineering

Market Size Split by Type

Flat

Cylinders

Baskets

Sieve Bend Screen

Market Size Split by Application

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Mining and Mineral

Chemical and Petrochemical

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wedge Wire Screen market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wedge Wire Screen market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wedge Wire Screen manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wedge Wire Screen with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Wedge Wire Screen submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wedge Wire Screen are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wedge Wire Screen market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

