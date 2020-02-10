Helicopter Avionics Market 2019 Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2023

Global Helicopter Avionics Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Overview

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for helicopter avionics is projected to grow at 9.76 % CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023). The market is estimated to touch 2,583.7 million by 2023, owing to the significant technological advancements. NASA, Boeing, and Rockwell Collins have merged to innovate cockpit avionics systems such as cockpit displays, flight control systems, and autopilots. Avionics systems play an important role in coherent helicopter movements. This system provides essential data such as airstream incidence, airspeed with the help of air-data sensors, aircraft altitude, accelerometers, rate gyros, and pilots stick detector assembly to the pilots. These systems should be updated for the safety of the passengers.

Competition Analysis

The prominent players operating the market for Helicopter Avionics are-

Cobham Plc (U.K)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Astronautics Corporation of America (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel)

Garmin Ltd (U.S.)

Avidyne Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Others

Honeywell Aerospace along with Rockwell Collins has developed an advanced cockpit technology to deal with the challenges faced by the rotary-wing military aircraft which operates in an environment with low-visibility. With a sensor-impartial approach, the system comprises databases and multiple sensors to create a synthetic 3D environment for the pilots which enable them to look at the synthetic environment of obstacles and also helps the aircraft to land securely.

Industry News

April, 2018, Elbit Systems Ltd., acquired a private-owned U.S. company, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation. This acquisition will enable the company to offer advanced end-to-end cockpit solutions for commercial OEMs and after market customers.

In April 2018, Rockwell Collins signed an agreement with the Brazilian Army Aviation Command to service avionics equipment. The three-year agreement includes local support for Rockwell Collins’ MFD-255EF Multi-Function Displays, HF-9087D High Frequency (HF) Receiver, and Transmitters, as well as Talon RT-8200 digital radios that are part of a modernization program currently underway.

In November 2017, Astronautics Corporation of America signe

d a contract with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to developed avionics cybersecurity systems. The contract is focused on mitigation strategies and safety risk assessments on different avionics, as well as working with other researcher teams to integrate critical elements of independent methodologies from Phase 1A.

In October 2016, Avidyne Corporation signed an agreement with FreeFlight Systems (FFS) to provide FFS RANGR products to Avidyne customers. It will offer a bundled FFS RANGR ADS-IN receiver with IFDs and ADS-B OUT-capable Mode S Transponders.

March 2017, Thales signed an agreement with AirAsia’s 304 A320neos to supply avionics systems, which includes TopFlight FMS, T3CAS, Low Range Radio Altimeter and Emergency Location Transmitters. Additionally, the contract includes a long-term repair-by-the-hour support agreement.

Hence, the global helicopter avionics market is estimated to reach USD 2,583.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.76 % during the forecast period.

Future Drivers and Constraints Affecting the Market Growth

Development of autopilot landing system, introduction to SVAB technology, and increasing demand for health monitoring system, are some of the prominent factors spurring the market growth for helicopter avionics. For instance, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in collaboration with the U.S Department of Defense (DoD), Avionics Engineering Center for Synthetic Vision Research, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), NASA’s Langley Research Center, and other stakeholders focused on the development of synthetic vision system (SVS) research programs.

Meanwhile, with the rapid increase in fuel prices over the years there have been a few operational passenger helicopters which could be a major constraint to the growth of the global market.

Global Helicopter Avionics Market Segmentation

The global helicopter avionics market has been segmented based on engine type, system, and region.

The market has been segmented into single engine and twin engine based on engine type. Among these, the single-engine type has been accounted to hold the largest market share with 63.77 % in 2016. The market has been predicted to reach a revenue of USD 864.5 million at 10.28 % CAGR over the assessment period.

The market has been segmented into flight management system, health monitoring system, communication system, navigation & surveillance system, and electrical & emergency system based on system. Among these, the flight management system sector has been accounted to hold the largest market share with 24.98 % in 2016. The market has been predicted to reach a revenue of USD 338.6 million and witness a CAGR of 10.03 % over the review period. The integration of flight management system has facilitated the automation system and enhanced helicopter stability and has also minimized the crew workload.

North America: Projected to Hold the Largest Share

Based on the region, the market has been spanned across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share with 38.53 % in 2016 with market revenue of USD 522.3 million. The market is expected to witness 10.72 % CAGR over the assessment period. There is a significant investment by the component manufacturers and OEM’s in R&D of advanced avionics in the North American region which has affected the market growth positively. Moreover, due to the presence of world-famous civil, commercial, and military manufacturers like Boeing, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., and MD Helicopters, Inc., there is a high demand for helicopter avionics system. The Asia Pacific region has become a profitable region for the firms that develop helicopter avionics and related elements.

