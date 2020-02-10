Horizontal Carousel 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.59% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Horizontal Carousel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, December 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ —
Horizontal Carousel Market 2017
A horizontal carousel is a range of bins that rotate on an oval track. Every bin has shelves which are adjustable to 0.75″ and can be configured for a myriad of special and standard applications. An operator directly inputs a bin number, part number or cell location and the carousel rotates through the shortest path. Multiple horizontal carousels integrating a pod of carousels, are set up with the pick-to-light technology and an inventory management software, for better order fulfillment.
The analysts forecast the global horizontal carousel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global horizontal carousel market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2357801-global-horizontal-carousel-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Horizontal Carousel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Kardex Remstar
• SSI SCHAEFER
• ULMA Handling Systems
• Bastian Solutions
Horizontal Carousel 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.59% and Forecast to 2021
Other prominent vendors
• Dexion
• SencorpWhite
• Modula Logistics Automation
Market driver
• Increased use of automation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Volatile steel prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Introduction of voice recognition in picking process in horizontal carousel
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2357801-global-horizontal-carousel-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
• Global horizontal carousel market by end-user
• Global horizontal carousel market by automotive industry
• Global horizontal carousel market by food and beverage industry
• Global horizontal carousel market by retail industry
• Global horizontal carousel market by other end-users
PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
• Global horizontal carousel market by geography
• Horizontal carousel market in EMEA
• Horizontal carousel market in Americas
• Horizontal carousel market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Introduction of voice recognition in picking process in horizontal carousel
• Increased popularity of horizontal carousels in pharmaceuticals industry
• Efficiency added to aftermarket parts picking operation by horizontal carousels
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive Scenario
• Kardex Remstar
• SSI SCHAEFER
• ULMA Handling Systems
• Bastian Solutions
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349