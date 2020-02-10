Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: Mounting Preference of Brands for Promotion and Marketing to Supplement Revenues

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global household vacuum cleaners market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18,936.9 Mn by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach over 79.1 million units at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% by 2026.

The household vacuum cleaners market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. According to the report, the global household vacuum cleaners market is experiencing high-paced expansion in its size and valuation due to increase in the number of women in the workforce, change in consumer lifestyles, and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene. Despite the fact that the number of working women has increased since the past decade, women still do majority of household chores, which has led to the demand for convenient and efficient household cleaning tools.

The emerging focus of consumers in adopting advanced appliances for convenient and effective cleaning of dirt is a notable factor stimulating the demand for vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, the growing number of household consumers who are at the risk of asthma is a notable trend, catalyzing the uptake of vacuum cleaners. The presence of HEPA filtration technology in vacuum cleaners is gaining traction among consumers. In addition, technological advancements by leading companies to improve efficiency and provide a healthy environment is supporting market growth. Moreover, increasing infrastructural and development activities will present an opportunistic landscape for the household vacuum cleaners market.

The household vacuum cleaners market has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into upright vacuum cleaners, canister vacuum cleaners, central vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners, drum vacuum cleaners, wet/ dry vacuum cleaners, and others (handheld, stick, etc.). The canister vacuum cleaners segment accounted for a prominent market share in 2017, as these pumps are capable of cleaning tiny dust particles and even pet hair. In addition, the presence of HEPA filtration technology in vacuum cleaners is gaining traction among consumers.