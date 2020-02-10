Increasing Demand for Lightweight Automotive to Accelerate Demand in Global Dicyclopentadiene Market

The global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large and small players operating in the market, observes Transparency Market Research. Competition among these players is also expected to rise in the coming years. Leading players in the market are adopting new strategies such as collaboration, mergers, partnership, and other to get a firm hold in the market. For instance, Dow Chemical Company merged with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont) and started DowDuPont. This merger will result in strengthening their position and will fuel growth in the global dicyclopentadiene market. Few other players in the global dicyclopentadiene market are Chevron Philips Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, Maruzen Petrochemical, Zibo Lujua Hongjin New Material Co. Ltd. and LyondellBasell.

The global dicyclopentadiene market is anticipated to reach US$0.902 bn by the end of 2025 progressing from US$ 0.56 bn earned in 2016. To reach this valuation, the market is projected to rise at 5.5% CAGR over the projected tenure.

Application of dicyclopentadiene is likely to rise in EPDM elastometers and hydrocarbon resins segments. EPDM elastometers provides incomparable resistance to heat, steam, ozone, and water, which has increased use of dicyclopentadiene in this segment. Moreover, the demand for unsaturated polyester resins also increased due to its outstanding mechanical and functional properties such as heat resistance, corrosion, and low weight. These factors increased use of dicyclopentadiene in these two segments and drive the overall demand in the global dicyclopentadiene market.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

Geographically, North America is projected to lead the market on the account of growing marine, plastics, and polymer industries. However, strict regulations on exposure to DCPD might deter growth of dicyclopentadiene in Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to fuel demand in the global dicyclopentadiene market due to increasing development in infrastructure and construction industries.

Growing Dicyclopentadiene Application in Resins Manufacturing to Fuel Markets Growth