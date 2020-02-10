Integration Security Services 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
Integrated security solutions can easily adapt to the changing environment along with the high level of intelligence, speed, and sophistication. Companies are also providing security solutions that integrate video management solution and access control to provide multi-tiered protection.
With the rising necessity of security and surveillance, data intelligence, data gathering, the demand for Integration security services has also increased. Companies have also started leveraging cloud-based models in order to adopt security solutions and services. Use of cloud-based security eliminates various management issues, security software issues and allow consistent delivery of new security technologies and updates.
In 2018, the global Integration Security Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Integration Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integration Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec Corporation
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Trend Micro, Inc.
Sophos Group plc
Optiv Security
Microsoft Corporation
CGI Group Inc
DynTek Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Compliance Management
Identity & Access Management
Theft Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Retail
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integration Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integration Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Integration Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Compliance Management
1.4.3 Identity & Access Management
1.4.4 Theft Management
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Integration Security Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Energy & Utilities
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Integration Security Services Market Size
2.2 Integration Security Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Integration Security Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Integration Security Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec Corporation
12.1.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Trend Micro, Inc.
12.4.1 Trend Micro, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.4.4 Trend Micro, Inc. Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Trend Micro, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Sophos Group plc
12.5.1 Sophos Group plc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.5.4 Sophos Group plc Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sophos Group plc Recent Development
12.6 Optiv Security
12.6.1 Optiv Security Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.6.4 Optiv Security Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Optiv Security Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft Corporation
12.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.8 CGI Group Inc
12.8.1 CGI Group Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Integration Security Services Introduction
12.8.4 CGI Group Inc Revenue in Integration Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CGI Group Inc Recent Development
Continued…..
