Intense Pulsed Light System Market to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2019-2027

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) System Market: Overview

Intense pulsed light (IPL) system is a device used in cosmetics and medical fields for the hair removal and other skin problems. IPL technology uses a handheld or trolley mounted system with computer controlled flashgun for delivering intense, visible, broad spectrum pulse of light, which has a spectral range of 400 to 1200 nm range. The IPL system’s light targets specific structures and chromophores, which are heated to destruction and reabsorbed by the body. Intense pulsed light system is used for hair removal and to treat acne & other dermatological diseases and conditions such as pigmented lesion treatment, rosacea, skin rejuvenation, sebaceous gland hyperplasia, melasma, actinic keratosis, basal cell carcinoma. It is also used in the fields of optometry and ophthalmology. IPL can be used to manage dry eye disease caused due to the meibomian gland dysfunction.

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) System Market: Key Trends

The global IPL system market is driven by high frequency of various skin diseases and conditions in developed and developing countries. For instance, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. It affects around 50 million people every year. Increasing in consciousness among young generation about beauty and high efficiency of these devices for the longer effect on the growth of body hair are some major factors fueling the global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market. Additionally, advancements in technology for hair removal and skin disease management devices in the last few years are propelling the global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market. However, high cost of technology and shortage of skilled professionals are some factors which are hindering the global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market.

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) System Market: Segmentation

The global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market can be segmented in terms of product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, global market can be bifurcated into fixed and mobile. The mobile segment hold the major market share due to flexibility and ease of usage by these devices. In terms of application, the global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market can be divided into hair removal, acne treatment, and others. The hair removal segment dominated the market. It is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to the rise in consciousness of beauty by younger people across the globe. Additionally, it is a more effective treatment for hair removal as compared to other conventional and other methods. Based on end-user, the global market can be segregated into beauty clinics and dermatology clinics. The beauty clinics segment dominated the global market. Increasing demand for hair removal solution at beauty clinics boosts this segment.

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) System Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global intense pulsed light system market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Growing interest of consumers in personal grooming and rise in their purchasing power, which allows them to afford expensive hair removal products and services in the region, are major factors which are driving the intense pulsed light (IPL) system market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in consciousness for beauty by younger people, personal grooming, and more incidence for skin conditions.

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) System Market: Competitive Landscape

The global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market is highly competitive due to the entry of new companies in this market. Key players operating in the global intense pulsed light (IPL) system market include Cynosure Inc., Solta Medical (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Sciton, Inc., BIOTEC ITALIA, Leaflife Technology, Vertex Lasers, Iskra Medical d.o.o., Supramedical LLC, INDIBA, and Veroderm Medical Technologies.