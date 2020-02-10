Intramammary Injector Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2028 | Hebei XINFUDA Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Adelphi Group, Cole-Parmer India Pvt Ltd

The intramammary injector is a veterinary syringe used in veterinary treatment. It helps to deliver antibiotic into mammary glands of mammals; it is the most commonly used treatment or prevention of mastitis. However, intramammary injector used in the treatment or prevention of lactating cow as well as the dry cow. Intramammary injector delivers the drug in through a small opening on the top of the teat. Intramammary injector causes an inflammation infusion or reaction that restrict bacterial infection. With the use of intramammary injector, it is easy to deliver the drug through teats, mammals suffering from Bovine mastitis due to physical trauma or microorganisms infections. Mastitis is a potentially fatal mammary gland infection commonly seen in dairy cattle of the United States.

The global market for intramammary injection can be affected by the side effects caused by the use of it and can also affect the quality of milk. Manufacturers of the intramammary injector are focusing on the technological changes such as secure insertable device, reduced microbial contamination at the time of drug delivery, and cost reduction. Intramammary inject also used for the treatment of other cattle’s such as sheep, goat, and others. However, it is expected to ensure positive growth for intramammary injector due to only available resources used for drug administration in cows. The increased number of dairy farming is expected to increase the demand for intramammary injector, globally in the forecast period.

Global Intramammary Injector Market: Dynamics

The global intramammary injector market is expected to grow on the framework of treatment of bovine mastitis. The narrow opening on teats influences the use of intramammary injector. Since, the increase in dairy farming with an increased number of cows expected to increase the demand for intramammary injector, globally. Intramammary injectors are the only available device for administration of the drug through mammary glands of mammals. The intramammary injector consists of plunger, barrel, and tip. It is made up of plastic and requires high actuation force (push or pull force) for drug administration. The demand for intramammary injector increased due to the reduced contamination for long term treatment. The intramammary injector is also available with tamper evidence tips caps for the storage of veterinary medicines.

Intramammary injector gives relief to mammals suffering from mammary glands diseases. Bacteria entered through the teats opening causes infection in swelling of mammary glands to dry cow or lactating cow. Decreased number of unorganized dairy farming and various available veterinary medicine that reduce the chances of Bovine mastitis infection, which has led to reduced use of intramammary injector and is expected to affect the global market. Therefore, Bovine mastitis treatment is the primary factor creating a positive impact on the growth of the global intramammary injector market. The intramammary injector is readily available, easy to use, and are available at an affordable price, and these are the factor expected to drive the global intramammary injector market in the forecast period.

North America is the most prominent market for the demand of intramammary injector. It is due to the most common disease caused to cattle in the United States. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness positive growth due to the increased number of dairy farming in an emerging economy such as China and India with advanced technology. The regions such as MEA and Oceania is expected to witness above-average growth due to an increase in agricultural development and dairy farming in the forecast period.