Ischemic Cardiomyopathy Market Report 2014 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2020

Ischemic cardiomyopathy is the disease condition that occurs when the main heart muscle gets enlarged and dilated due to weakening of heart muscles. This condition leads to either heart attack or coronary disease leading to narrowing of the arteries. These narrowed arteries inhibit the heart’s ability to pump blood and sometimes lead to heart failure. The clinical symptoms of ischemic cardiomyopathy includes shortness of breath, dizziness, extreme fatigue, chest pain and pressure, weight gain, heart palpitations, swelling in legs, insomnia and cough or congestion in lungs. Ischemic cardiomyopathy market can be differentiated through two major prospects namely the diagnostic techniques and treatment methods.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ischemic-cardiomyopathy-market.html

ECG is the most preferred technique used for diagnosis of ischemic cardiomyopathy. It is used to record electrical activity in the heart. Imaging tests including X-ray, computed tomography scan and magnetic resonance imaging form the second line of diagnostics, which is used for studying anatomy of heart. Other tests including blood tests, echocardiogram, stress test and coronary angiography are performed to study other ischemic cardiomyopathy associated factors such as cholesterol, heart activity during exercise and triglycerides level. Myocardial biopsy captures the small share of the ischemic cardiomyopathy market and is performed very rarely, to study tissue sample for determining cause of the disease.

On the basis of the treatment methods, the ischemic cardiomyopathy market has been categorized into two segments namely medications and surgery. Medications are majorly provided to improve cardiac function and to treat symptoms and prevent complications during the disease.

Beta-blockers including carvidelol and metoprolol and ACE inhibitors including captopril, enalapril, lisinopril and ramipril capture the major share of the ischemic cardiomyopathy medications market. These medications are used for reducing blood pressure and for management of heart rate. Aldosterone inhibitors and diuretics are used for removing excess body fluid which results in controlled blood pressure. The major diuretics used for ischemic cardiomyopathy includes thiazide, loop-diuretics and potassium-sparing diuretics. Vasodilators including isosorbide dinitrate and hydralazine are used for dilating blood vessels to prevent the formation of blood clots.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2958

Implanting devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators are implanted for normalizing the heart beat. Angioplasty is used to open narrowed arteries and stents are the tubes which are inserted in body to hold arteries open. Atherectomy and radiation therapy are used for removing plague from arteries and to keep arteries clean from angioplasty.

Additionally, many market players are currently developing the drugs for treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy. As for instance, one of the market players Amgen, Inc. has developed the drug Omecamtiv Mecarbil for the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy. Currently, the drug is under phase II clinical trials and on the basis of phase I results, it has been predicted that this drug will be beneficial for the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy in future and will help the market to grow. Additionally, the support from government in spreading awareness about the disease in Asia-Pacific region is also fuelling the ischemic cardiomyopathy market growth. As for instance, Cardiomyopathy Association of Australia, Ltd. has been formed by Australian Government to increase public awareness of cardiomyopathy. The increasing awareness in emerging economies is helping the growth of ischemic cardiomyopathy market.

Geographically, the ischemic cardiomyopathy market has been segmented into four main regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Other major market players which are involved in research and development activities of ischemic cardiomyopathy treatment drugs include Bioheart, Inc., Cytokinetics, Inc and LG Life Sciences, Ltd.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2958