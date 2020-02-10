Kraft Paper Air Bag Market to Perceive a Thriving Growth | Insights up to 2028

Global protective packaging market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. Among various protective packaging solutions, dunnage airbags have gained significant traction. This can be attributed to their ability to provide superior protection at an economical cost. These dunnage bags can be made up of various material types including poly-woven materials, kraft paper, and others. Out of these materials, Kraft paper is preferred because of its high load-bearing capacity and can be reused. It is known for its robust multilayered structure and high puncture resistance. Kraft paper air bags are inflatable bags used for securing cargo transported by land, rail, and sea. Various sizes and thicknesses are available so as to protect loads and reduce damage during transit.

Kraft paper air bags have an opening in the inner bag, which permits airflow in and out of the bag. These bags are placed in the gaps between cargo units to fill the voids between products, such as cases, crates, pallets, and barrels. Moreover, using kraft paper air bags for transportation of commodities helps in significantly reducing the impact of load shifting which diminishes the chances of cracks and rupture of the shipment.

Kraft Paper Air Bag Market: Dynamics

For transporting fragile products such as electronic devices, artwork, medical equipment, glass and such, extra caution needs to be taken. Even the narrowest openings can create uneven stress which might lead to cracks and breakage. These openings can be filled by using kraft paper air bags to protect the goods against cracks as well as sudden brakes & rapid acceleration. This is expected to propel the demand for kraft paper air bags in the coming years.

Moreover, increasing trade activities between developed and developing economies have translated into immense opportunities for the growth of kraft paper air bag market. Manufacturers do not want to remain confined to their domestic markets and are trading overseas. The growing trend of inter-oceanic trade is expected to create significant growth opportunities for kraft paper air bags in the global market.

Geographically, the global kraft paper air bag market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the kraft paper air bags market due to growing export and import in the region. China and India are manufacturing hubs in the region which are expected to drive the sales of kraft paper air bags in the region. In the developing economies of Latin America, an increase in the consumption of end products due to improving living standard and growing income has created new market opportunities to evolve.

However, in developed regions, the demand for kraft paper air bags is considered to be steady owing to its established logistics services and manufacturing activities. Developed economies such as North America and Europe are expected to exhibit steady growth in the global kraft paper air bags market which can be attributed to the well-defined supply chains and logistics industries in the region.