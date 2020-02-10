Lactose Market Statistics, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2029

Lactose Market to Harvest Opportunities Sown by Customization of Products and Watered by ‘On-the-Go’ Culture

Surge in the demand for lactose in food and beverages industries cannot be ruled out as trends of customized products continue to accelerate the already robust traction. Recent studies in dairy science and manufacturing technologies have paved way for the development of better, safer, and economical lactose-based solutions, which resonate with evolving preferences of consumers. Efforts of lactose manufacturers to alter the carbohydrate, fat, and cholesterol levels in dairy products that cater to specific consumer demands, will continue favor growth of the lactose market

The fitness trend has been on a notable rise, and more individuals have been partaking in sports and physical activities, be it to meet the weight loss goals or improve endurance. Additionally, focus on ‘taste’ and ‘flavor’ has been moving them past the consumption of milk and streaming a new trend of calcium-fortified beverages induced with lactose. This trend syncs with the ‘on-the-go’ culture adopted by consumers as beverages such as fruit juices, soya milk, soft drinks, sports drink, and even water can undergo the calcium fortification process with contents of lactose.

Lactose has been attracting the interest of the nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals industry in recent times, as the global demographic continued to embrace the health & wellness trend. Our latest research finds that sales of lactose grew in excess of US$ 1.5 billion in 2018, and are set to record a Y-o-Y growth of over 3.5% in 2019. As the consumers’ quest for consuming more nutrition outside of their routine food grows, lactose evolves as the only source of galactose that meets the neural and immunological requirements of consumers. However, the fact that lactose intolerance found in millions of consumers dims the otherwise impressive scramble of lactose, which remains an uphill battle for the lactose manufacturers.

Calcium-fortified beverages have received a green signal from consumers, and manufacturers operating in food and beverages industry are inspired to expend more efforts towards the diversification of their lactose-based products; preserves and spreads are their latest offerings with lactose.

Target Segments for Lactose

The global lactose market is segmented on the basis of end use, form and region. On the basis of end use, the lactose market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and cosmetic and personal care. The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to account for a value share of 45.5% in the year 2019 owing to functional and physiological characteristics. The food and beverage segment is further sub segmented into bakery, confectionary and functional food. The bakery segment is anticipated to account for a value share of 43.7% in the year 2019. On the basis of form, the lactose market is divided into powder, and granule. The powder segment is anticipated to account for more than 90% value share of the global lactose market

