Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next seven years

In its latest report on ‘Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market’, Persistence Market Research provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

The infection below the level of larynx is said to be lower respiratory tract infection. Many a times, lower respiratory tract infection is called pneumonia. These infection are not defined uniformly, but epidemiologically, these infections includes flu, bronchitis, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia. Many microorganisms can cause the infection such as virus viz. adenoviruses, coronaviruses, parainfluenza virus, rhinoviruses etc and bacteria viz. Bordetella pertussis, Chlamydophila pneumoniae and Mycoplasma pneumoniae etc. Lower respiratory tract infection are leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children and adults worldwide.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14866

The global lower respiratory tract infection market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to increasing prevalence of lung diseases, surge in geriatric population, rise in risk of pneumonia in children, etc. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is responsible for 30 million lower respiratory tract infection cases in children worldwide, the prevalence of such viral diseases will drive the growth of the global market through 2027. Furthermore, the newer advances in treatment and the facilities, treatment with lower potential side effects, etc. will propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Inappropriate and lack of in-vitro facilities for conducting research studies for novel treatment alternatives is the factor that can hamper the growth of the global lower respiratory tract infection market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the global lower respiratory tract infection treatment market is divided into following

Supportive Care

Hospital Care

Drugs

Vaccines

Based on modes of transmission, the global lower respiratory tract infection treatment market is divided into following

Hospital Acquired

Ventilator Acquired

Community Acquired

Based on End user, the global lower respiratory tract infection treatment market is divided into following

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of the treatment, the global market is segmented into supportive care, hospital care, drugs and vaccines. The drugs segment can be further divided into antibiotics such as penicillin, amoxicillin, vancomycin, cephalosporin and others. The drug segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market, in terms of revenue owing to factors like quicker onset of action, faster response, high potency and better efficiency etc. On the basis of transmission, the global market is divided into hospital acquired, ventilator acquired and community acquired. The hospital acquired segment is anticipated to hold the share of the global market due to increase in nosocomial infection owing to MDR (multiple drug resistance) microorganism infection in the hospitals.

Based on the end user, the global lower respiratory tract infection market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to hold the maximum share of the global market since advance facilities from diagnosis to treatment are provided under a roof.

On the basis of geography, the global lower respiratory tract infection market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the major market share due to rise in geriatric population, increase in multi-drug resistance bacterial infection among children and immune-compromised adults. Furthermore, government initiatives towards treatment of the infection will drive the growth of the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market in the region.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to factors such as rise in patient awareness, improved health care infrastructure and facilities, high disposable income, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle etc.

Major players operating in the global lower respiratory tract infection market include Sanofi Pasteur SA, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc. etc among others worldwide. To maintain a significant position in the global market, companies focus on strategies like mergers and acquisitions, treatment efficiency and efficacy, cost friendly services etc.

Related Report : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioabsorbable-implants-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-3-4-by-2018-to-2028—persistence-market-research-300850551.html