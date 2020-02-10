Metamaterials Technologies : Region Wise Analysis and Key Opportunities | 2020

Metamaterials are periodic materials that derive properties from their structure rather than components. End-user industries of metamaterials include telecommunication, medical, optics, defense and solar. The metamaterial technologies report analyzes and forecasts the market for metamaterials on the global and regional level. Market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2020. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global metamaterials technologies market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for metamaterials during the forecast period. The report comprises the study of opportunities in the metamaterial technologies market on the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global metamaterials technologies market. Analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the metamaterials technologies market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the global metamaterials technologies market by segmenting it in terms of products and applications. The report segments the market into key products that include radio & microwave metamaterials, photonic metamaterials, terahertz metamaterials, acoustic metamaterials and others (such as infrared and ultraviolet metamaterials). It segments the market into key applications that include communication and radar, imaging (medical & industrial), solar, acoustic devices and others (including microwave cloaking devices and seismic protection). Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global metamaterials technologies market.

Key players profiled in the report include Applied EM Inc, Alight Technologies ApS, Colossal Storage Corporation, Echodyne Corporation, Evolv Technology, Fianium Ltd., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc., Inframat Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Luminus Devices Inc, Medical Wireless Sensing Ltd, Metamagnetics Inc, Metamaterial Technologies Inc, Nanosteel Company Inc, Opalux Inc and Sandvik Materials Technology. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study also include, the Metamaterials Commercialization Center, ICIS and company presentations.