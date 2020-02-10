The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Military Gas Mask Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2025” worldwide.

Military Gas Masks are masks used to prevent users from toxic gases and airborne pollutants. These masks not only form a cover over a user’s mouth and nose, but also cover eyes and other soft tissues on the face. The toxic materials may be gaseous in nature, such as chlorine and other poisonous gases, or particulates, such as viruses, bacteria and other biological agents developed from weapons. Most of the military gas masks are designed in such a way that they protect a user from all kinds of toxic materials. A military gas mask usually consists of transparent eye lenses, a flexible face covering piece, straps and filter cartridge canisters. Usually, depending on their use, military gas masks are either full face or half face type. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing new and improved military gas masks with flexible polyurethane lenses with a wide field of vision, with the facepiece made up of durable and soft rubber material. This will further increase the demand for military gas mask in the coming years, which would, in turn, create opportunities for augmentation of military gas mask market over the assessment period.

Military Gas Mask Market: Market Dynamics

With increasing advancements in warfare technology, the weapons being used increasingly include biological and chemical agents, which increase the risks for soldiers. Moreover, ongoing unrest in numerous countries across the globe is anticipated to increase the demand for effective soldier protection equipment considerably over the coming years. Growing tensions between countries and domestic terrorism will further magnify this warfare. This is anticipated to increase the demand for military gas masks over the assessment period. Moreover, growing use of chemical weapons in warfare techniques is compelling the government of numerous countries to increase their defense budget. This is one of the prime reasons which is expected to increase the confidence of investors and incite them to invest in the military gas mask market. Furthermore, increasing use of improved explosive devices which are explosive weapons that can be activated in numerous ways can lead to serious injuries on the battleground. Owing to this, the demand for improved air purifying respirators will increase considerably. Military gas masks will serve this purpose and thus, this factor will promote the growth of military gas mask market over the assessment period.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing improved and reliable military gas masks to meet the increasing demand for applications in modern warfare techniques. Moreover, power cooled military gas masks are trending in the market which provide better safety characteristics and improved soldier comfort. However, evolving military warfare techniques and technologies pose a threat to the military gas mask manufacturers as they have to constantly invest in the research and development of new technologies to retain their market position. Moreover, threat of replacement is much higher, which may affect the confidence of investors and restraint the growth of the military gas mask market over the assessment period.

Military Gas Mask Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global military gas mask can be segmented into:

Back or Front mounted type gas mask

Chin style gas mask

Chemical cartridge respirator

On the basis of type of facepiece, the global military gas mask can be segmented into:

Full face

Half face

Military Gas Mask Market: Regional Outlook

The military gas mask market is anticipated to witness robust growth in North America, Europe and Asia pacific region over the coming years. This can be attributed to increasing investments in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense weapons in North America and Europe. This is anticipated to increase the demand for effective protective equipment, such as military gas masks, over the assessment period. Moreover, developing economies of Asia Pacific are focusing on modernizing their warfare technique, which is anticipated to create opportunities for the augmentation of military gas mask market over the coming years. The military gas mask market is expected to witness sluggish growth in MEA region over the coming years.

Military Gas Mask Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Military Gas Mask Market are:

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

Metadure Inc.

Jiangsu ANHUA Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Honeywell International

The 3M Company

NEXTER Group

All Safe Industries, Inc.

Duram Mask

