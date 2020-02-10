Molecular Diagnostics Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$ 18.9 Bn by 2025

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Overview

This report on the molecular diagnostics market studies the current and future prospects of the market globally. Growing incidences of chronic infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, diarrhea, pneumonia hepatitis, in addition to increasing geriatric population, and rising number of biotechnology companies is expected to accentuate the growth of global molecular diagnostics market. The global molecular diagnostics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global molecular diagnostics market with respect to market segments based on technology, application, end user and their geographic analysis.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into six major categories: PCR and real-time PCR, hybridization, microarray, transcription-mediated amplification, next-generation sequencing and others which includes mass spectrometry etc. These are the major techniques which are used in molecular diagnostics for diagnosis of disease. Likewise, on the basis of application, the global molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, blood screening, microbiology, genetic testing and women’s health. Infectious disease testing has been segmented into two major categories, namely, virology and bacteriology. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, adoption, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The molecular diagnostics market report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. A brief patient pool analysis by infectious disease, cancer and cardiovascular disease have also been discussed in the global molecular diagnostics report.

Based on End User the global molecular diagnostics market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, academics & research and others. The market size and forecast for each of these end user has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the molecular diagnostics market in Europe has been categorized into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving that is supply side driver, demand side driver and economic driver, restraining the growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, competitive matrix thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global molecular diagnostics market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Current and future trends has also been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the global molecular diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments, SWOT analysis. Major players profiled in this report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V. ,bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others.

