Mycoses Market Research and Analyzed Report for 2014 – 2020

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough is caused due to a coccobacillus, aerobic, non motile, gram-negative bacteria called Bordetella pertussis. The virulence factors of B. pertussis include filamentous hemagglutinin, pertussis toxin, fimbria, pertactin and tracheal cytotoxin. These bacteria get transmitted to susceptible individuals from respiratory droplets of infected ones, as they mainly attack the mucosal layers of the respiratory tract. Pertussis can cause serious illnesses in children, newborns and even in adults, and can prove to be life threatening especially for newborns. Immunization programs against pertussis have been adopted in most of the countries of the world to protect their children against this disease. However, at present many pharmaceutical companies have also concentrated their efforts in developing therapeutic drugs for effective management of this disease.

Some of the major driving factors for the growth of this market include high prevalence of pertussis especially in low to medium income countries, high number of deaths among infants, increasing number of vaccination programs and rising demand for advanced therapeutics. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, around 16 million cases of pertussis were recorded worldwide in 2008, of which 95% cases were in developing nations. It was also estimated that it killed more than 195,000 children globally that year. Infant immunization programs that utilize different pertussis vaccines of listed quality have proven extremely successful in preventing pertussis in infants all over the world for several decades. However, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S., more than 48,000 cases of pertussis were reported only in the U.S. in 2012, where many cases also went undiagnosed and unreported. And, according to the CDC estimates it was concluded that this was the most number of pertussis cases that have been reported since 1995, when more than 62,000 pertussis cases were reported. Thus, rising awareness among people about the severity of the disease have caused increase in demand for advanced therapeutic drugs in the same category. Several pharmaceutical companies have range of molecules under clinical trials, which will soon be commercialized in the global market to give a boost to its future growth opportunities. Some of the molecules that are under different stages of clinical trials include, GSK2202083A + Prevenar 13 + Rotarix, V419 + Prevnar 13 + RotaTeq, TAK-361S, DtwP-HB-Hib and DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib among others.

Among all the regions, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global Bordetella pertussis infections market owing to the factors such as high demand for advanced therapeutic drugs for treating newly born babies along with high awareness, acceptability and affordability of the people in these regions. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a rapid growth in this market in future due to factors like high prevalence of pertussis in the region along with increasing healthcare awareness and purchasing power of the population. Most of the emerging economies of the world are located in this region and more than 95% cases of pertussis that have been reported globally are accounted by the developing regions of the world. Hence, the region is bound to show a rapid growth in future. Various pharmaceutical manufacturers are engaged in the development of therapeutic drugs and vaccines for effective management of pertussis globally.

Some of the major players having their molecules in different stages of clinical trials are GlaxoSmithKline plc, LG Life Sciences, Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc. (Novartis AG), Panacea Biotec Limited, Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

