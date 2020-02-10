Nebulizers Market By Upcoming Challenges And Future Forecast 2023

Thanks to growing pollution levels, the incidence of respiratory disorders is on the rise in India. This has fueled the demand for nebulizers remarkably in the country. In 2014, the India nebulizers market stood at INR575.6 mn. The dramatic growth in the cases of asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is anticipated to boost the adoption of nebulizers among Indian citizens in the coming years. According to experts, the demand for these instruments will rise at a CAGR of 25.80% between 2015 and 2023 and reach an opportunity of INR4,703.4 mn by the end of 2023.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/india-nebulizers-market.html

Aptness for all Types of Medications Drive Demand for Pneumatic Nebulizers

In India, the nebulizers market comprises pneumatic nebulizer, mesh nebulizer, ultra-sonic nebulizer, and nebulizer kits. Among these, pneumatic nebulizers are the most demanded product, owing to their aptness for almost all types of medications. In 2014, the pneumatic nebulizers segment held a share of more than 68% in the overall market, reaching to an opportunity worth INR393.53 mn. Expanding at a CAGR of 25.40% between 2015 and 2023, this opportunity is likely to increase to INR3,118.3 mn by 2023.

Mesh nebulizers emerged second in 2014 with a share of nearly 17% in the overall market. Equipped with latest technologies, these nebulizers are highly efficient and perform fast drug delivery, which is why their demand is reported to be increasing significantly. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 27.1% between 2015 and 2023.

North Zone to Remain Dominant Regional Market for Nebulizers

The India nebulizers market is studied on the basis of its performance in the north zone, east zone, central zone, south zone, and the west zone. In 2014, north zone emerged as the market leader with a share of 35.10%. The increasing prevalence of acute respiratory diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, triggered by the escalating level of pollution, has fueled the demand for nebulizers significantly in this zone. Analysts expect a gradual increase in this demand at a CAGR of 27.50% over the period from 2014 to 2023, ensuring the dominance of the north zone during this period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10655

Nebulizers are also witnessing a high demand in the east zone. According to the department of environment in West Bengal, 70% of people in Kolkata suffer from one or the other form of respiratory conditions, owing the immense environmental pollution. As the pollution continues to rise, the prevalence of respiratory diseases in this zone is projected to witness a considerable increase in the near future, boosting the demand for nebulizers.

Large Participant Pool Makes for Fragmented Competitive Landscape

The nebulizers market in India demonstrates a highly fragmented structure, thanks to the presence of a large pool of participants. Omron Healthcare, Nulife, and Philips Healthcare are at the forefront of this market. Resipirotech Med Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co., PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., Medicare Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd., Bhasin Sons Private Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC are some of the other prominent companies operating in this market.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10655

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com