Oily Water Separators Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Bilgewater separator provides effective two-stage separation of oily wastewater in land-based power plants and on board vessels at sea without the requirement of back flushing or the addition of activated carbon, chemicals, membrane, or other filters. The critical requirement to keep world’s oceans and its ecosystems productive and healthy, the Bilgewater is treated to reduce the oil contents to levels to meet international regulations for releasing in the environment. The commitment of ship industry to a zero tolerance approach to any non-compliance of the regulations and strict adherence to International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements is expected to drive the demand of Bilgewater separator during the forecast period. Furthermore, easy initial start-up and commissioning, easy installation with pre-mounted system, and complete delivery are some of the benefits served by Bilgewater separator for shipyards. Moreover, Bilgewater separator does not have any moving parts along with operating at ambient temperature, customization, and compact & flexible design availability makes it more attractive leading to gain more traction in the global market. Gravity Oil water separators, centrifugal separators, and polishing are the major treatment stages or unit operations to sufficiently polish and clean Bilgewater to comply with standards. In terms of application, global Bilgewater separator market is estimated to be majorly dominated by shipbuilding industry during the forecast period. Some of the prominent components of Bilgewater separator are pressure gauge, strainer, pump, motor, three-way valve, solenoid valve, water test cock, among others which allows the reasonable use of the separator in any limited installation space.

Bilgewater Separator Market: Dynamics:

Bilgewater Separator market is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to stringent regulations and standards to ensure safety and environmental compliance issues along with upgradation of related equipment to minimize production of waste. Furthermore, reduced waste disposal costs, compact & flexible design, easy installation and operation, and low operating costs are some of the other factors driving the Bilgewater Separator market during the forecast period. Moreover, no moving parts, low maintenance, and simple design of the system is further estimated to enhance the growth of Bilgewater Separator market. However, requirement of skilled labor to efficiently operate the system, and high installation costs are considered as the factors which are estimated to hamper the growth of Bilgewater Separator market during the forecast period. Also, consolidation in the market may impact the power of buyers which is further estimated to hinder the growth of global Bilgewater Separator market during the forecast period.

Bilgewater Separator Market: Segmentation:

Global Bilgewater Separator Market is segmented on the basis of product type and application

On the basis of product type, global Bilgewater separator market can be segmented into:

Centrifugal Bilgewater Separator

Electrochemical Bilgewater Separator

Gravity Bilgewater Separator

Bioremediation Bilgewater Separator

On the basis of application, global Bilgewater separator market can be segmented into:

Shipping & Marine Industry

Military

Chemical Industry

Others

Bilgewater Separator Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Europe is estimated to hold a major share in the global Bilgewater Separator Market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. Europe and North America are projected to be the major consumers owing to the extensive application across ship and chemical industry. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in trade in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. Moreover, Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to account for small share in the global Bilgewater Separator Market, however, during the forecast period, both the regions are estimated to witness substantial growth.

Bilgewater Separator Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the prominent market participants in the Global Bilgewater Separator Market are:

Compass Water Solutions

Marine Plant Systems Pty Ltd

Mercer International Inc

Wärtsilä

Chongqing Hi-Sea Marine Equipment Import and Export Co., Ltd

Freytech Inc.

Promac B.V.

Sulzer Ltd

PS International

HSN-KIKAI KOGYO CO.,LTD.

Kanagawa Kiki Kogyo

Victor Marine

SkimOIL, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Pacific Marine & Industrial

Ocean Clean GmbH

SKF

Oleology

